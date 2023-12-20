Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.92

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 234196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,902,000 after purchasing an additional 285,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

