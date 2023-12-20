Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 3.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

