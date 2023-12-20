IOTA Price Reaches $0.27 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. IOTA has a market cap of $834.67 million and $23.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

