iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

