iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

