iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.95

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.95 and last traded at $104.88, with a volume of 619209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.31.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,262,000 after purchasing an additional 695,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 328,186 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,868,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $21,285,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after acquiring an additional 179,594 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

