iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,801 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,662,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,586,000 after acquiring an additional 768,050 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,487,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,709,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $541,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.