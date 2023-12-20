iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Stake Cut by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,005 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

XJH stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.