iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Boosted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for 5.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,928,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,533,000 after purchasing an additional 242,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,946,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IGF opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

