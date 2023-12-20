iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Decreased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.