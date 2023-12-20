iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

