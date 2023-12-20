iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $90.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

