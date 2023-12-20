iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,063 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

