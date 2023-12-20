iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,507. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $304.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.