iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

