iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.45. 230,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

