iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $272.85

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.85 and last traded at $272.63, with a volume of 55738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

