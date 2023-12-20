iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. 637,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,026. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

