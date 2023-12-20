iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. 276,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,357. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

