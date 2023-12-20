iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Position Reduced by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

