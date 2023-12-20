Jito Tops One Day Trading Volume of $170.57 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00006198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $307.93 million and $170.57 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.43111958 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $141,006,159.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

