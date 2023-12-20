Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,765 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

