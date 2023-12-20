Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,017 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $78.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

