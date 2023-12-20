Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

