Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 9.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

