JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

