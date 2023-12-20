Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $17.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $199,276.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,970 shares of company stock worth $628,594 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 650,767 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

