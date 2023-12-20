Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 12,455 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSA opened at $294.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage
In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
