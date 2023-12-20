Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 8,559 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

