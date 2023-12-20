Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.46 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRE opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

