Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 2.5 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

