Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,346 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

