Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $4.88 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $272.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.