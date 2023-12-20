Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $5.49 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

