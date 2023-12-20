Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $187.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.