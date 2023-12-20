Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $311.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $311.98. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

