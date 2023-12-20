Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

