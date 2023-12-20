Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

