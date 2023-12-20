Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

