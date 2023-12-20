Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

