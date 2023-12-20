Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

