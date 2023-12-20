Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 194 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,262,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,670,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 56,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

