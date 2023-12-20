Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 351,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

