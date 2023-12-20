Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 256,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $9,587,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $6,049,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.33. The company had a trading volume of 754,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

