Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

