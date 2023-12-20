Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.96. 283,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,844. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.69 and its 200-day moving average is $195.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

