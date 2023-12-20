Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,340. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average is $260.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.