Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,277,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

