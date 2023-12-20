Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $17,325,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

