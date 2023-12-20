Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,865 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,654,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 153,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

